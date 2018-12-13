Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) CFO James N. Sheehan Sells 60,000 Shares

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) CFO James N. Sheehan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,695,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,287. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.13.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 115.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,873,000 after buying an additional 10,137,498 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 45,760.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,191,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,375,000 after buying an additional 6,177,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,468,000 after buying an additional 1,745,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,474,000 after buying an additional 1,093,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $24,162,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.