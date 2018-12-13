HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH) PT Set at €71.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) received a €71.00 ($82.56) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBH. Commerzbank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, equinet set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.00 ($74.42).

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HBH opened at €42.90 ($49.88) on Tuesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €65.60 ($76.28) and a 12 month high of €82.38 ($95.79).

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.