Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hortonworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.03). Hortonworks reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hortonworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hortonworks.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

HDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hortonworks from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hortonworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDP traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 475,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,465. Hortonworks has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Scott E. Gnau sold 13,750 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $222,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 9,238 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $210,718.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,199.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,053 shares of company stock worth $8,559,367 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hortonworks by 16.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hortonworks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hortonworks by 55.9% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hortonworks by 20.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hortonworks (HDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.