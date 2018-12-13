Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.08

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 13986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $614.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Hovnanian Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236,087 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 65.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 560.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,895,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.
