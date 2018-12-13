HP (HPQ) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

HPQ opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. HP has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 188.62%. The business had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $367,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 946,068 shares of company stock worth $23,897,254. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 136.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,812,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $330,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,389 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of HP by 251.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,944,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $127,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 31.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,995,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $283,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,734 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of HP by 8,339.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,528,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,016 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

