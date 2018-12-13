HRT Financial LLC Purchases 17,979 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

HRT Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.6% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2,009.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,287,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,522,997.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,686.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,101 shares of company stock worth $22,911,480. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

