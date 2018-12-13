Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Yamana Gold worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,407,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 353,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,999 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,514,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 360,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 62.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,705,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,363 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 23.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

