HTMLCOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,494.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $9,494.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.01845627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00450891 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020752 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00017843 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007805 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Fatbtc and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

