Hubbell (HUBB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

HUBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. Hubbell has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.82 per share, with a total value of $100,215.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,676.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

