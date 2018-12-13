HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Director Sells $530,541.00 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $530,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUBS opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -133.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $162.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $119.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HubSpot by 85.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

