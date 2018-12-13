Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.18 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will report sales of $25.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.35 million. Hudson Technologies reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full year sales of $166.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.80 million to $166.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $209.97 million, with estimates ranging from $204.94 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

HDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of HDSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,633. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,597,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 828,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 256.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply