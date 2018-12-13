Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will report sales of $25.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.35 million. Hudson Technologies reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full year sales of $166.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.80 million to $166.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $209.97 million, with estimates ranging from $204.94 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

HDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of HDSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,633. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,597,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 828,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 256.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

