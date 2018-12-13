Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $67.25 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $541,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,937. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

