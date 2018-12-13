Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Bruce T. Rankin Buys 1,142 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Bruce T. Rankin purchased 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,706.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.84. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

HY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

