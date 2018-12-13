IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Position Increased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 24,049.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,122 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $21,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 239.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $118.83 and a 1-year high of $223.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.98.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.22, for a total transaction of $434,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

