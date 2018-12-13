ICF International Inc (ICFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barrington Research set a $86.00 target price on ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 144,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. ICF International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $82.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.19 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

In other news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,083,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.