IDEX (IEX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $152.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past month, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2018 and 2019.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.91. 3,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,296. IDEX has a 12-month low of $123.47 and a 12-month high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 83.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

