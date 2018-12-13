iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 20th.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.24 million for the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

NASDAQ KANG opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.12. iKang Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $21.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded iKang Healthcare Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded iKang Healthcare Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Medical Examinations, and Other Medical Services and Dental Services. The company offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab test, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

