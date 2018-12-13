Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,539,725 shares, an increase of 0.9% from the November 15th total of 7,471,875 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.4 days.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 260.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 506.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

