IMS Capital Management Cuts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $49.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $60.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TJX Companies to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.81. 7,931,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,616. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

