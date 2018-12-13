IMS Capital Management Has $602,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,246,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,204,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,909. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.81.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

