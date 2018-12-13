IMS Capital Management Sells 15,850 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,248,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,632,000 after purchasing an additional 343,689 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,811 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,043. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

