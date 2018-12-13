IMS Capital Management Sells 20,234 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM)

IMS Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 88,878 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 231,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,960.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,747,000.

NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,368. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $64.42.

