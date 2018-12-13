Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Director Acquires $25,780.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Craig E. Holmes purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $776,802.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 251,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBTX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

