Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IFNNF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.