Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($29.77) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.33 ($28.29).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($23.74).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.