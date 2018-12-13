Ingevity (NGVT) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) has been assigned a $95.00 price objective by Loop Capital in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE NGVT traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,455. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Ingevity had a return on equity of 47.45% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 683,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 611,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,025,000 after acquiring an additional 431,313 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 161,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

