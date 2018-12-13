Ink Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,880.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, CoinBene and Bibox. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 million and $70,880.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.02506822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00141422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00172963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.09785645 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,949,269 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

