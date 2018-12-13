Innophos (IPHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.21

Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 4001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Innophos had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 435,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innophos Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

