InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 1,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,634. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “InnSuites Hospitality Trust Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.01 (IHT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/innsuites-hospitality-trust-plans-semiannual-dividend-of-0-01-iht.html.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.