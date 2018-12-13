Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (BPM) Insider Purchases 4,302 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Jonathan Newman acquired 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £11,314.26 ($14,784.08).

Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Thursday. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.80 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

