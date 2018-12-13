Insider Buying: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (FLY) Insider Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) insider Thomas Schmutz bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

CVE FLY traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,215.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$2.08.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.09 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/insider-buying-flyht-aerospace-solutions-ltd-fly-insider-buys-13000-shares-of-stock.html.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.