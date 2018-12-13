Insider Buying: Safestyle UK PLC (SFE) Insider Acquires £16,600 in Stock

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith bought 20,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,690.84).
Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09) on Thursday. Safestyle UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 91.71 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).
Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestyle UK to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.
About Safestyle UK
Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.
