Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith bought 20,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,690.84).

Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09) on Thursday. Safestyle UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 91.71 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestyle UK to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Safestyle UK PLC (SFE) Insider Acquires £16,600 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/insider-buying-safestyle-uk-plc-sfe-insider-acquires-16600-in-stock.html.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.