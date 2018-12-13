Insider Buying: Sirius International Insurance Group (SG) CFO Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) CFO Kernan V. Oberting bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $102,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SG stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671. Sirius International Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

