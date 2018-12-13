Insider Selling: Applied Minerals Inc (AMNL) CEO Sells 1,200,574 Shares of Stock

Applied Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:AMNL) CEO Andre Zeitoun sold 1,200,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total value of $60,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Applied Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/insider-selling-applied-minerals-inc-amnl-ceo-sells-1200574-shares-of-stock.html.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.