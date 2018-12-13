Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (DOCU) Insider Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) insider William Neil Hudspith sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $178.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Docusign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Docusign by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 111,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Docusign by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

