Insider Selling: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) SVP Sells 2,770 Shares of Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 2,770 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $98,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HMS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 41,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,576. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HMS by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,188,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,909,000 after buying an additional 604,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HMS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,531 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in HMS by 45.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,542,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 482,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HMS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,133,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in HMS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 861,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. First Analysis raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HMS to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on HMS in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

