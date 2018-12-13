Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) insider Electron Capital Partners, Llc sold 858,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$3,484,637.10.

Electron Capital Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pieridae Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 6th, Electron Capital Partners, Llc acquired 12,592 shares of Pieridae Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,612.48.

On Saturday, December 1st, Electron Capital Partners, Llc acquired 300 shares of Pieridae Energy stock.

Pieridae Energy stock opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pieridae Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Pieridae Energy Ltd (PEA) Insider Sells C$3,484,637.10 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/insider-selling-pieridae-energy-ltd-pea-insider-sells-c3484637-10-in-stock.html.

Pieridae Energy Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds interests in lands covering an area of 883,721 net hectares in the provinces of QuÃ©bec and New Brunswick. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pieridae Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieridae Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.