Intec Pharma (NTEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Intec Pharma stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.74. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 238,285 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,337,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 212,038 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 2,096.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 658,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 628,835 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 589,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 67,929 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,502,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

See Also: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intec Pharma (NTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.