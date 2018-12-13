Intellectus Partners LLC Has $155,000 Position in TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,365 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in TiVo were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,592,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIVO opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of -0.25. TiVo Corp has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.00.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIVO shares. BidaskClub raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

