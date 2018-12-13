Intellectus Partners LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 301.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 98,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 46,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.67%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

