Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Apache Co. (APA)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,812,000 after purchasing an additional 415,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apache by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,819,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,301,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apache by 24.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,545,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,696,000 after acquiring an additional 901,022 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 82,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,248 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

In other news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apache stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

