Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stake Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,712,000 after buying an additional 12,370,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,202,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,835,000 after acquiring an additional 666,185 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,626 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 183,310 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,537,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $222,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,764 shares of company stock worth $10,477,825 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

