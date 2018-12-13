Interfor (IFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.67

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.67 and last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 354061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Interfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$570.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Corp will post 1.42999998992958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, insider Ian Fillinger bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.91 per share, with a total value of C$47,275.00. Also, insider Martin Leb Juravsky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.79 per share, with a total value of C$103,530.00.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces wood products. The company offers commodity structural lumber products; and specialty products, such as decking and siding products, machine stress rated products, industrial timber products, and various appearance grade items. It also provides wood chips and other residuals.

