International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 907 ($11.85) in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 735 ($9.60) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 705 ($9.21) in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 730.47 ($9.54).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 615.24 ($8.04) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a €0.15 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.