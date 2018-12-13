International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of International Game Technology worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2,035.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21,298.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

