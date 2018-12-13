Intu Properties (INTU) Price Target Cut to GBX 120 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, October 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 178.93 ($2.34).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at GBX 120.41 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Intu Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 291.60 ($3.81).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.