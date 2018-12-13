Intuit (INTU) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intuit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.71.

INTU stock opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $57,899,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,580,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $22,158,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,533 shares of company stock valued at $148,887,741 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,152,000 after acquiring an additional 124,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 704,771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 259,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,021,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 114,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

