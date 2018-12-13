Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $569.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Strong prospects in the company’s robotic platform – da Vinci System – is a major positive. Notably, da Vinci procedures recorded solid growth in recent times. This is led by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and global urologic procedures. A regulatory approval for the Sure Form 60 buoys optimism. Earlier this year, the company submitted a premarket notification to the FDA for the Ion endoluminal system. Management is also optimistic about the company’s collaboration with InTouch Health. On the negative side, the company expects outside U.S. sales to be a bit lumpy in the quarters ahead. These markets are in early stages of adoption. Intense competition in the global MedTech space as well as long sale and purchase order cycles of da Vinci unit has been currently plaguing the company.”

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $553.71.

ISRG traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.94. 12,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,498. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $359.75 and a 52-week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.86, for a total value of $123,002.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.