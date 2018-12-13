Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,789 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 196,689 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,205 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.71% of Inuvo worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/inuvo-inc-inuv-sees-significant-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology that connects advertisers with consumers through interactions with content across devices in the United States. The company's exchange is digital marketplace that allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.