Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.03

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 5285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 330.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 650,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,355,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

